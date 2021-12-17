We’re betting that about 95% of the population won’t be bushwacking their way through jungles or slaying dragons in a far off land on a daily basis. That said, we're pretty damn sure that 100% of the population is going to need a reliable, pocket-sized blade to get them through the sea of stubborn clam-shell packaging and loose threads on our chinos. From daily hiccups to survival situations in the wilderness, any of Benchmade’s American-made knives are well-equipped for life’s many twists and turns. Over 30 years of experience has allowed Benchmade to hone this art, and it’s allowed them to expand beyond their OG butterfly knife to gentleman blades, drop-points, and multi-tools. They’re always striving to stay ahead of the curve by implementing forward-thinking practices—like being the first to use high-power laser cutters, allowing to work with steels too hard to stamp—and with each new knife Benchmade produces, they further cement themselves as industry leaders. As more of a rodeo-winning stallion than a one-trick pony, their 318 Proper is a utilitarian knife built for taking life by the reins—needless to say, it’s a great tool for the novice blade-user and seasoned veterans alike.