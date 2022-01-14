In the heyday of the Mod movement, London couldn’t get enough of one man: Ben Sherman. In 1970, just seven years after debuting his original collared shirt, Sherman was ordering literally millions of yards of cloth and still couldn’t keep up with demand. Decades later, the brand has since gone global but the same straightforward ethos lives on in Sherman’s sharply tailored herringbone blazers, slim cut chinos, and bomber jackets.



In fact, it’s no mystery why Ben Sherman’s blazers, chinos, and shirts so effortlessly embody both classic British design and contemporary American Ivy league style — after all, the eponymous founder and original designer modeled his clothes after his own experiences of growing up in the UK but spending a good chunk of his young life in California. Nowadays, the brand still exemplifies the best of both worlds with crisp cuts and the highest-quality fabrics. And for fall, we couldn’t ask for anything better.



Click to learn more about Ben Sherman.