Picture this: the year’s 1929, and you’re a motorcyclist stopping by a small outfitter to gear up for the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy Race. You pick up a waxed, waterproof jacket—a Belstaff. Aside from a few patches thrown on it here and there, it serves as your trustiest jacket well after you leave the race scene and settle into a life of long-distance touring. For all that may seem over-the-top, picking up your own Belstaff today strikes a similar chord. You may not be a motorcycle racer, land-speed-record breaker, or aviator like Belstaff’s original 20th century clientele. But that same sense of adventure still builds when you throw on a new waxed, surprisingly breathable Belstaff. No matter where it eventually leads you, the classic hardwearing jacket will serve as your adventure companion until you run out of spots on the map.