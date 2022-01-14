Search Icon

If there’s a piece of gear you carry daily, there’s a good chance that Bellroy has found a way to perfect it. From wallets to backpacks, key covers to phone cases, they’re all about streamlined efficiency when it comes to your most-used bags and accessories. Founded in Australia by our longtime friend, Andy Fallshaw, their design team works from the ground up to find room for more pockets, more space, and more organization so everything you’re carrying has a place. The same spirit that led them to brilliantly redesign the bifold wallet when they started out is now pushing them to work even more efficiently, with sustainable leather and fabrics engineered from upcycled plastic bottles. Whether you’re traveling halfway around the world for work or just slimming down your everyday carry, Bellroy has figured out ways to make your kit look and feel a whole lot smarter.

Apex 10 Year Anniversary Slim Sleeve

Apex 10 Year Anniversary Slim Sleeve$129.00
Flip Case - Exclusive

Flip Case - Exclusive$89.00
Hide & Seek - RFID

Hide & Seek - RFID$89.00
Market Tote

Market Tote$39.00
Tech Kit

Tech Kit$59.00
Flip Case

Flip Case$89.00
Flip Case

Flip Case$89.00
Flip Case

Flip Case$89.00
Pod Jacket

Pod Jacket$28.98 $39.00
Pod Jacket Pro (Second Edition)

Pod Jacket Pro (Second Edition)$39.00
Tech Kit

Tech Kit$59.00
Lite Duffel

Lite Duffel$119.00
Water Resistant Cross-Body Sling

Water Resistant Cross-Body Sling$78.98 $99.00

