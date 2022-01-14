If there’s a piece of gear you carry daily, there’s a good chance that Bellroy has found a way to perfect it. From wallets to backpacks, key covers to phone cases, they’re all about streamlined efficiency when it comes to your most-used bags and accessories. Founded in Australia by our longtime friend, Andy Fallshaw, their design team works from the ground up to find room for more pockets, more space, and more organization so everything you’re carrying has a place. The same spirit that led them to brilliantly redesign the bifold wallet when they started out is now pushing them to work even more efficiently, with sustainable leather and fabrics engineered from upcycled plastic bottles. Whether you’re traveling halfway around the world for work or just slimming down your everyday carry, Bellroy has figured out ways to make your kit look and feel a whole lot smarter.