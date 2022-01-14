On December 12, 2014, Bedrock Sandals CTO Naresh Kumar dipped his feet in the Indian Ocean at Bluff, New Zealand – some 3,000 kilometers south of the Te Araroa trailhead where he began his epic hike. On his feet? Bedrock Sandals. Drawing inspiration from ancient footwear and adding a modern outdoor twist, the crew at Bedrock Sandals have created one of the most striking, take-everywhere, do-anything adventure sandals on the market – a capability backed by Naresh’s epic journey. Handmade in Richmond, CA, Bedrock has continually refined its signature minimalist design, building each sandal with proprietary Vibram soles and dirtbag-proof straps for the perfect balance in everyday comfort and lightness. The newest addition to Bedrock’s zero-drop collection of ultralight sandals (seriously: each pair comes in well under a pound) is the Cairn, built to rack up the miles on rugged trails, whether that means weekend after weekend of punishment or months on the trail on an extended thru-hike. As with everything they do, the innovative design of the Cairn is nothing less than a testament to Bedrock's continuing dedication to evolve its footwear to meet the demands of the world's most legendary stretches of trail.