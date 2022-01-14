Oscar Wilde once said that, "a well-tied tie is the first serious step in life." So to help set our lives on the up-and-up, meet the purveyors of fine neckwear at Bedford & Broome. Culling inspiration from the Williamsburg and SOHO neighborhoods that the brand calls home, Bedford & Broome's collection features a balanced but distinctly refined style. Their neckties and bow ties are handcrafted in NYC and are sophisticated enough for tackling that important meeting, but able to effortlessly transition to casual drinks with some friends afterwards. With lightweight and breathable cotton fabrics for comfort throughout the workday, and a range of stylish designs that range from metropolitan to patriotic, Bedford & Broome packs enough versatility for your entire day.