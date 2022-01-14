The South has always been home to great storytellers, like Faulkner, Twain, and McCarthy. So when our savvy storytelling friends at Bearings announced they’d be making custom letterpress and woodcuts, we knew they’d be more than just another image on the wall. Bearings has carved its niche with an in-depth lifestyle guide, with a level of unquestioned authority and expertise. They’ve created letterpress prints based off of their custom hand-drawn designs, using the time-honored tradition of magnesium plate-pressing. Each illustration is part transfer of knowledge, part art, and a genuine story in and of itself. And while the colorful new Outer Banks prints are gorgeous, there’s nothing like a engraved whiskey tree on a clean mount of cherry — an all-time Huckberry favorite, making its triumphant return. It’s the perfect showcase for good taste — pun intended.