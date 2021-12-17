beardedgoat is hungry. For a few years now the small brand out of Fayetteville, AR has been fine-tuning batches of everyday, technical apparel—and releasing it into the wild to chew up singletrack, hiking trails, ski lodges, and the lake where you and your buddies pitch tents and burn driftwood. Meaning this gear is comfy, but also equipped with outdoor bonafides like DWR in case you get caught in a flash storm, and a healthy dose of stretch for when scrambling’s better than walking. And unlike a lot of technical gear that accels in the wild, the goat doesn’t take weekdays off. In fact, its clean designs blend right in commuting or at a casual office. We’re glad we finally got our hands on some to share in our shop.