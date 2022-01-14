“Style is knowing who you are, what you want to say, and not giving a damn.” - Orson Welles





Sitting in that super-comfortable spot right between a pair of well-fitted swim trunks and your favorite pair of shorts, Bather’s streetwear-inspired designs are made to stand out — without making you feel like you’re overdoing it. In two lengths, surf and swim, they’ve been featured everywhere under the sun, from GQ, all the way to The New York Times. They’re lined with a comfortable silky mesh, and built with a quick-dry 4-way stretch fabric with modern tropical prints that look so good we almost forgot how damn nice they feel. So whether you’re banging out Jamaican riddims on coconuts in Kingston, soaking up rays at the beach, or just keeping the fire burning at your local, a pair of these’ll look clean, and let everyone know you’re serious about having a good time.