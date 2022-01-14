America is a country built on company towns. History often glosses the highlights like Hershey, Pennsylvania, but at their height, the US had more than 2,000 of them — fully operational communities with services, entertainment, housing, and even fitness centers all owned by one company. In the 1930s, one such town, Belcamp, Maryland, was on its way up, thanks to Bata Shoes, a Czech sneaker company established by Tomas Bata in 1894.





Inspired by a trip to India, Bata modestly vowed to “shoe all mankind” and began in earnest establishing company towns all over the world, from Maryland to France to India. Almost 20 years before Nike and Adidas even made their first pairs, Batavilles the world over were turning out their own styles of classic sneakers in response to local demand. One of their most enduringly stylish models, the Bullet hi-top, was originally developed right in Belcamp, for a nearby NBA team, the Baltimore Bullets. You’ll probably recognize the other model we’ve chosen to stock in the shop below — the Bata Tennis — as it’s been copied over and over. It was actually developed in Batanagar, India (another Bataville) for physical education classes — way back in 1936. Obviously, since then much has changed, but one thing hasn’t: these are some killer kicks.