The fishtail parka, the flight jacket, the mac — these three silhouettes are true menswear icons, and the grandaddies of a huge number of jackets that’ve come since. But far too often when you grab one of these classic styles you’re only paying for the look, not the all-weather toughness that these jackets were originally intended to equip you with, when they were designed way back in the day for military and work use. That’s where Baro caught our attention. These Vancouver natives took these OG jacket styles and upgraded them with a weatherproof fabric they designed in-house to get just right. It’s surprisingly soft compared to other rainwear, and has temperature regulating chops most technical jackets would be jealous of. Finally, we can face rainy city days while staying true to styles that, frankly, we get a little nostalgic about.