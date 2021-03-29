Search Icon

Cowboy Firepit Grill - 23"

$265.00

Color: Steel

Size: 

Quantity: 

1
Free U.S. Shipping
Returnable to Vendor
Ships From Vendor
Est. US Delivery Apr 13 - 20
Due to shipping regulations this item is unavailable for international delivery.

An all-in-one outdoor grill, fire pit, and open flame cooking station

Barebones is all about feeling the dirt in your hands, feeling the stars shining down on you out in the backcountry, and finding time to enjoy the simplest pleasures life has to offer. And one of the simplest pleasures we know of is enjoying a meal cooked over an open flame. Their Cowboy Firepit Grill is a complete, modular system that serves as a gathering spot and versatile cooking station in one, delivering the best that fire has to offer.

This item is available for domestic US shipping only.

  • A grill, fire pit, and cooking station in one
  • Compact size can be used in the backyard or brought along on car camping trips
  • Built from durable solid steel for a lifetime of use
  • Height adjustable grill grate allows you to dial in the level of heat you cook with
  • Cook directly on the grill grate or use pots and pans
  • Track system allows the grill to rotate to different positions above the flames
  • Comes with a half grill grate, and can accommodate a second grate purchased separately
  • Large bowl allows for the use of good sized logs
  • Breaks down easily for storage

