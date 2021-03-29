Cowboy Firepit Grill - 23"

Barebones is all about feeling the dirt in your hands, feeling the stars shining down on you out in the backcountry, and finding time to enjoy the simplest pleasures life has to offer. And one of the simplest pleasures we know of is enjoying a meal cooked over an open flame. Their Cowboy Firepit Grill is a complete, modular system that serves as a gathering spot and versatile cooking station in one, delivering the best that fire has to offer.

This item is available for domestic US shipping only.