These days, when it’s so easy to get caught behind our phones and computer screens, nothing really beats logging off and getting lost. The longer the better. Which is why we’re into getting nice ‘n self sufficient with Barebones’ camp tools. Take their Field Hatchet. It looks handsome enough to hang on the wall, but it’s built for hard work from tough steel and hickory wood—and can be had at a price that won’t make you think twice about putting it through its paces. Same goes for their signature Ultimate Tool, a beautifully designed knife/trowel/saw/bottle-opener combo. So however you’re taming the wilderness this summer—chopping your own kindling, setting up camp, battling roots and stumps in your backyard—Barebones are the tools we dig.