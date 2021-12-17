Search Icon

Barbour

Barbour

"The name behind the all-weather man"
—Barbour catalog from 1974

Before they partnered with Land Rover, before the accolades from The Queen, and even well before the 1957 Scottish 6-Day motorcycle race, where 97% of riders wore Barbour jackets—Barbour was a pioneer of waxed cotton garments for hard work and dangerous weather. As fans of waxed cotton, finally throwing on a Barbour feels like meeting one of your heroes, and them exceeding your impossibly high expectations. Like if you met James Bond and he smoked you the best Texas-style BBQ you'd ever tasted (Ed note: 🤔). Immediately when you put one on, the jacket feels solid. And it only gets sweeter knowing that over time the rugged, waterproof waxed cotton will pick up a custom patina, and the classic tartan lining will get softer and softer. So whether you're caking yours with mud on the motorcycle track, or reserving the jacket's handsome look for brisk days in the city—an authentic Barbour is a rite of passage, with over 125 years of history to back it up.

Barbour Powell Quilt

Barbour

Barbour Powell Quilt$224.98 $300.00
Slim Bedale Camo Wax Jacket

Barbour

Slim Bedale Camo Wax Jacket$384.98 $550.00
Slim Bedale Camo Wax Jacket

Barbour

Slim Bedale Camo Wax Jacket$357.98 $550.00
Barbour Canna Wax Jacket

Barbour

Barbour Canna Wax Jacket$643.98 $920.00
Barbour Soay Wax Jacket

Barbour

Barbour Soay Wax Jacket$614.98 $820.00
Bedale Slim Cord Jacket

Barbour

Bedale Slim Cord Jacket$199.98 $400.00
Barbour Tisbury Half Zip

Barbour

Barbour Tisbury Half Zip$135.00
Barbour Supa-Fission Wax Jacket

Barbour

Barbour Supa-Fission Wax Jacket$491.98 $895.00
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket

Barbour

Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket$248.98 $415.00
Barbour Powell Quilt

Barbour

Barbour Powell Quilt$209.98 $300.00
Barbour Tain Half Zip

Barbour

Barbour Tain Half Zip$84.98 $130.00
Tisbury Half Zip

Barbour

Tisbury Half Zip$74.98 $150.00

