Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Banks Journal

Banks Journal

Every once in a while you meet someone who treats every new day like a journey, who makes the most out of every hour of sunlight—and moonlight too. They’re ready to ride at a moment’s notice, whether it’s a surfboard, paddle board, or beach cruiser, so their clothes have to be ready to ride too. And that’s exactly what the crew behind Banks Journal strives for with their coastal-inspired range of casual apparel that’s ready for any everyday journey. Their modern designs are infused with a dose of contemporary style and a touch of technical detail. And with every new day, they’re finding new ways to improve the way they produce everything they make, from using fabrics made from recycled water bottles to hunting down FSC-certified hangtag material. From design to development to delivery, Banks Journal’s designs hit the sweet spot that merges style and function with a sustainable approach.

Brighton Linen Camp Shirt

Banks Journal

Brighton Linen Camp Shirt$80.00
Brighton Linen Camp Shirt

Banks Journal

Brighton Linen Camp Shirt$80.00
Wilder Camp Shirt

Banks Journal

Wilder Camp Shirt$80.00
Primary Swim Short - 6"

Banks Journal

Primary Swim Short - 6"$70.00
Label Swim Shorts - 6"

Banks Journal

Label Swim Shorts - 6"$70.00
Label Swim Shorts - 6"

Banks Journal

Label Swim Shorts - 6"$70.00
Big Bear Corduroy Walk Short - 7"

Banks Journal

Big Bear Corduroy Walk Short - 7"$75.00
Big Bear Walkshort - 7"

Banks Journal

Big Bear Walkshort - 7"$70.00
Wilder Swim Short - 6"

Banks Journal

Wilder Swim Short - 6"$70.00
Tallows Seersucker Swim Short - 6"

Banks Journal

Tallows Seersucker Swim Short - 6"$70.00
Natural Selection Swim Short - 6"

Banks Journal

Natural Selection Swim Short - 6"$70.00
Natural Selection Camp Shirt

Banks Journal

Natural Selection Camp Shirt$80.00
Static Raglan Sweater

Banks Journal

Static Raglan Sweater$62.98 $90.00
Primary Speckled Fleece Jogger

Banks Journal

Primary Speckled Fleece Jogger$48.98 $75.00
Decissions Speckled Fleece Crew

Banks Journal

Decissions Speckled Fleece Crew$55.98 $80.00
Across Hoodie

Banks Journal

Across Hoodie$69.98 $100.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon