Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Baloo

Baloo

Start with busy workweeks. Add weekend cocktails of late nights, early starts, and the occasional jet lag. And what you’ve got is the sleep schedule a lot of us find ourselves with—not the best. It even makes getting to bed earlywhen you finally have the chance take longer than expected. Enter: Baloo. For more consistent, deeper sleep, weighted blankets like these have been recommended by health professionals for years, and are finally becoming more widespread (some of our friends in the office even compare ‘em to sleeping in one of those anti-gravity float chambers). Baloo’s blankets are not only more breathable and easier on the eyes than the competition—they’re also the most responsible, eco-friendly weighted blankets on the market. The “weight” that gives them their heft comes from glass beads suspended in recyclable cushioning, as opposed to the plastic that shorter-sighted brands use. Responsible global citizen? Yes. New best compadre for naps on the couch? Yes again.

20 lb Weighted Comforter - Full/Queen

Baloo

20 lb Weighted Comforter - Full/Queen$219.00
Weighted Blanket - 15 lbs

Baloo

Weighted Blanket - 15 lbs$179.00
Weighted Blanket - 20 lbs

Baloo

Weighted Blanket - 20 lbs$179.00
Weighted Blanket - 12 lbs

Baloo

Weighted Blanket - 12 lbs$159.00
25 lb Weighted Comforter - King

Baloo

25 lb Weighted Comforter - King$269.00
Weighted Throw - 12 lbs

Baloo

Weighted Throw - 12 lbs$169.00
French Linen Sheet Set - King

Baloo

French Linen Sheet Set - King$299.00
French Linen Sheet Set - Queen

Baloo

French Linen Sheet Set - Queen$289.00
King Pillowcase Set

Baloo

King Pillowcase Set$54.00
Standard Pillowcase Set

Baloo

Standard Pillowcase Set$49.00
Standard Pillowcase Set

Baloo

Standard Pillowcase Set$49.00
Weighted Blanket and French Linen Duvet Set

Baloo

Weighted Blanket and French Linen Duvet Set$308.00
Weighted Blanket and French Linen Duvet Set

Baloo

Weighted Blanket and French Linen Duvet Set$308.00
King Pillowcase Set

Baloo

King Pillowcase Set$54.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon