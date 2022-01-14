For some, American pride is not found on a commemorative plate. Pride is found in history—the old-school American pride—with muskets, minutemen and chopped cherry trees. This is exactly where Mark Bollman, president and founder of Ball and Buck, takes his pride. A company with red, white and blue running through its veins, Ball and Buck is based out of Boston, MA, the birthplace of the revolution and the upper half of America’s bicep. Surrounded with true American spirit, it’s no surprise that the company and products hold the same feeling. Their Hunter’s Shirt, in particular, with its shooting shoulder, “stay strong” collar, and double reinforced elbow patches, is a button-up that won’t quit and an easy addition to your daily wardrobe. Mixing the old musket-slinging days with the new city dwelling styled America, Ball and Buck make crafted clothing and accessories inspired and manufactured by America.