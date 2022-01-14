"After 7 months, 3,741 miles on foot, up to 100 mph winds and wind chills of -110°F, BAD Bags proved their durability and adaptability."
As pretty frequent travelers we like to count ourselves among those hardcore, and we teamed up with BAD to build one of their USA-made duffels we can call our own. Built to comply with legal carry-on standards, the BAD #3 is a weekend-trip workhorse. Built-in backpack straps make it easy to carry through the airport, even if you packed a bit heavy. And in an exclusive Huckberry colorway, you’ll always be able to spot which bag is yours.
