Customizing your home with your favorite colors and aesthetic should be fun and memorable. You get the music going, put on those worn-out overalls, lay down that sweet, sweet newspaper and get to work. Backdrop wants you to relish in the good times that come with painting your home—not the hassle and stress of spending all weekend driving back and forth to the hardware store, and sifting through swatches before settling on a paint you’re not thrilled about. That’s why they curated their line of premium paints to get you out of the store and into your overalls. Maybe you want to add some surf shack vibes to your home office, or maybe you want to relax your bedroom atmosphere with some subtle, mellow colors—there’s bound to be a Backdrop color palette that'll earn your nod of approval.