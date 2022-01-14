Search Icon

Baabuk

When Baabuk’s founders, Dan and Galina, were gifted a pair of valenkis, the traditional felted slippers that have kept Russian toes toasty for hundreds of years, an idea took root. A few years later, it blossomed into an incredibly comfortable wool sneaker made in Portugal by master shoemakers from a single felted upper (that means no seams to rub or irritate). Turns out that wool is ideal for sneakers. Not only have Baabuk’s wool manufacturing techniques earned them B-Corp Certification for sustainability, but the sneakers themselves are naturally anti-microbial and durable—wool is 7x stronger than cotton—making them some of the cush-est and simultaneously toughest pairs we’ve tried. Plus, when things start to get murky, you can just throw ‘em in the wash. Stylishly simple and easy to travel with, the Baabuks have outlasted many of our favorite “hi-tech” sneakers—grab a pair and let your feet reap the benefits of ancient wooly wisdom.

Bummer. No products are currently available from Baabuk

Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:

Shop Today's Just Landed Gear

