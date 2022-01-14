When we were growing up, a Bang & Olufsen sound system was a thing to behold, usually in the secretive leather chair-lined mancave of a dad much richer than ours — and almost always without permission. For the past 90 years, the Danish maker has been setting the standard with outrageous, drool-inducing designs and honest, uncolored sound that sparkles like few other HiFi systems. That’s probably why you find their futuristic creations in dads’ offices everywhere, as well as in high-end autos made by the likes of Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, and Mercedes.

Simply put, Bang & Olufsen’s new Beoplay line is the stuff that dreams are made of. The same world-class sound and design we remember from way back, now portable — and (crucially) at prices that you don’t need to be a rich dad to afford. Before we even knew it was a speaker, the beautiful, simple yet detail-oriented design of their Bluetooth speaker, the A2, had us feeling some serious gear lust. Likewise for their E8 wireless earbuds which not only stayed securely in-place during a turbulent morning commute but made our favorite albums new again by opening our ears to sounds we’d never heard on our regular earbuds. The cherry on top, with each of their A1 and P2 speakers, we're throwing in a complimentary powerbank so you can keep the party going into the wee hours. Now all we need are a few leather armchairs.