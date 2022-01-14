Imagine you’re wearing a cloud knitted from tufts of down—that’s what it’s like when you slip into one of Aymara’s indulgently soft sweaters. Crafted from temperature-regulating merino and luxurious alpaca wool, each ultra-plush sweater is soft enough to make anyone melt into a puddle of comfort. Truly a labor of love, the brand was born when Belgian Engineer, Sven Van Gucht, fell for local Peruvian travel agent, Yannina Esquivias, during his sabbatical. Their serendipitous encounter inspired them to quit their jobs and start Aymara—a family-run business in Arequipa, combining his engineering know-how, her family’s experience with textiles, and Peru’s world-famous fibers. After getting our hands on a few samples here at Huckberry HQ, it’s safe to say we’re all enamored with how unbelievably cozy and handsome these luxurious layers turned out.