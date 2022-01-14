“Aviators,” “Pilots,” “Flyboys” – these champions of the wild blue ‘yonder go by many names, but one thing is for certain — their heroism and bravado has been immortalized throughout history. AVI-8 has created a line of watches whose designs were inspired by legendary military aircraft and the men who flew them. Each stainless steel watch case is equipped with modern componentry like light-powered movements, scratch-resistant mineral glass and hardworking Japanese movements for a precision, durability and reliability rivaling the WWII Bombers and sleek Harrier aircraft after which they were modeled. The dial color schemes are also derived from the paint used on military aircraft, ensuring high legibility even in the low-light situations you might encounter in a cockpit high above the Pacific.