The trio of passionate surfers behind Aulta have hit upon the perfect combination of design, execution and distro model to introduce a line of surf-inspired watches at some of the nicest prices under the sun. Just like a custom surfboard maker masterfully crafts a board by shaping, laminating and sanding to perfection, Aulta’s watches are designed, meticulously constructed and detailed to perfection.

Fueled by their passion for the ocean and informed by their experience at outfits like Nike and Fossil, Aulta shapes slick designs that appeal to the eye of everyone from hardcore surf rats to land lubbers alike. Lamination of a surfboard seals it against the elements, much like the screw-down crown and caseback, both sealed with gaskets, protect Aulta’s range from water pressure up to 100 m deep. Sanding takes the surfboard to completion for a smooth, glossy final product, and so it goes with the considered finishing details on Aulta’s offerings: beveled crystals, beveled chrono eyes and date windows, concave minutes rings, applied number and baton indices, canvas straps with soft leather linings, lume-filled hands. We could go on and on, but you’ll just have to take a look below for the nitty gritty. Just don’t let the tide go out on the coolest, most well-constructed newcomers to the watch game.