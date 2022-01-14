The Audio Pro T3 is a true beauty and brains type of one-two punch. Meaning, it not only elevates your whole decour while it patiently sits on the coffee table — but it also packs a surprisingly detailed, room-filling sound into a speaker small enough to bring along in a backpack. If you’re familiar with Audio Pro, it’s no surprise. They’ve been turning out high-end, Swedish-engineered audio systems since the '70s. And getting hall-of-fame praise from serious hi-fi nerds who, you could probably guess, take their reviews very seriously. The bottom line is, for the price, it’s hard to find a portable speaker that sounds this good, and is designed so thoughtfully. The solid build, thick leather carrying strap, and metallic hardware are a perfect even-keeled mix of contemporary and iconic mid-century design. Oh, and the battery in the T3 lasts a whopping 30 hours. All in all, it's a bigtime upgrade for both your tunes and your living space.