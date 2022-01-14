When it comes to workout gear, we’ve found we value things like materials and function over splashy logos and NASCAR-like branding — ’cause at the end of the day how your gear holds up to your toughest training sessions matters more than what’s written on it. That’s what’s got us appreciating the hell out of Athletic Propulsion Labs, makers of the rare sneaker that’s subtle enough to look grown-up, while still boasting some seriously innovative tech. Need proof? They actually made a name for themselves with a basketball shoe that was so effective, it was banned by the NBA for giving players an unfair jumping advantage. Since then, they’ve continued to develop and tinker with their running and cross-training line, resulting in breakthrough innovations like their shock-absorbing Propellium® sole and the futuristic sock-like fit of their signature Techloom styles. In fact they spent over two years perfecting their lightest shoe yet, the Techloom Breeze, with their signature seamless upper and a featherlight midsole that gives you cloud-like cushioning without weighing you down. The bottom line? APL shoes are uniquely agile, light, and brimming with technology — while looking clean enough to wear away from the gym.