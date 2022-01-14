On the outskirts of Venice stands the Italian town of Padua, where some of the finest European athletic sneakers have been crafted since the 1950s by an unassuming shoemaker called atalasport. Just ask your pops, those who grew up in the post-war era period probably know the name. Back then they reigned supreme as Italy’s most beloved shoes for sport—officially supplying top football clubs like Juventes and Inter Milan, and the Italian national team in the ‘70 and ‘74 World Cups. But since then they’ve become a bit of a best-kept secret, closely guarded by savvy Europeans. Well, we got ourselves a shipment, and from the jump they smack of the type of craftsmanship that make “Italian-made shoes” synonymous with “best in the world.” From the buttery suede uppers to the rich Napa leather lining, the collection gives you some of the most comfortable weekend sneakers you could own, built with the heritage quality of your favorite pair of boots. Grazie, atalasport, grazie.