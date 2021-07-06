Sleep Gummies + Melatonin

Search Icon

Put your best self forward with Asystem’s revolutionary self care products

Day in and day out, you’re working your hardest, putting your body through the wringer with the everyday strains of work and life. Asystem is here to ensure you’re taking care of your body, both inside and out, with their lineup of self care products that are catered specifically for men that go the extra mile. Their gummies deliver supplements in a tasty daily dose, and they get to work faster than pills or capsules thanks to greater bioavailability. The Sleep Gummies use a special blend of terpenes to help you relax and get to sleep, and a wide range of supplements and adaptogens that work together to improve sleep quality and duration, leaving you feeling as fresh as a flower when you wake up.

  • Blend of supplements along with melatonin formulated to improve sleep quality, sleep duration, and leave you feeling refreshed when you wake up
  • Special blend of terpenes provides an immediate calming effect
  • Gummy form provides supplements in bio-available form, and are more enjoyable and tasty than a capsule
  • Key ingredient Safr'Inside™ is clinically proven to reduce stress and improve mood
  • Climate positive product—ASYSTEM partners with Sea Trees to remove more CO2 from the environment than their products emit
  • Flavored with real fruit
  • Vegan, low-sugar, and gluten-free formula
  • Claims have not been evaluated by the FDA

