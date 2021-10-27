The Freewrite Traveler - Portable Typewriter

In the internet age distractions are unavoidable. Yet, somewhere in the haze of emails, news updates, and online shopping, there is a pile of work that still hasn't been done. Whether you're looking to knock out assignments in record time or want to cut down on the interruptions while working on your novel, this portable typewriter from Astrohaus has your back. With no browser, no notifications, and no other distractions of any kind, the Freewrite Traveler channels a laser focus so that you can get into the zone and stay there as long as you like.