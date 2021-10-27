Search Icon

    The Freewrite Traveler - Portable Typewriter

    Distraction-free typewriter that simplifies your creative workflow

    In the internet age distractions are unavoidable. Yet, somewhere in the haze of emails, news updates, and online shopping, there is a pile of work that still hasn't been done. Whether you're looking to knock out assignments in record time or want to cut down on the interruptions while working on your novel, this portable typewriter from Astrohaus has your back. With no browser, no notifications, and no other distractions of any kind, the Freewrite Traveler channels a laser focus so that you can get into the zone and stay there as long as you like.

    • A portable typewriter, exceptional in every way at its one and only job—writing
    • No internet browser, no email, no notifications of any kind, just you and your thoughts
    • E Ink screen with zero glare so you won't strain your eyes
    • Full-size scissor-switch keyboard with a great mechanical feel
    • Incredible four-week battery life (based on daily, half hour usage)
    • Super lightweight and takes up half the space of a normal laptop
    • Constantly saves your work in the background onto internal flash storage
    • Can hold over 1,000,000 pages of drafts
    • Drafts can also be seamlessly backed up to the cloud via wifi
    • supports 30+ alternative keyboard layouts in software including QWERTZ, AZERTY, DVORAK and more

