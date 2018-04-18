Astorflex’s handmade Italian footwear is one of the best kept secrets in men's footwear. Handmade in Northern Italy by a family that's been making boots for six generations, they’re eco-friendly, handsome as hell, and represent the best value on the market. It all starts with premium European leather that's aged for 30 days in an all-natural mixture of water, oak bark, and powdered mimosa. The leather is then softened with all-natural ingredients to produce a leather that is supple and environmentally friendly. Each one is then finished with a durable, traditional leather sole. We love these shoes and think you will too.