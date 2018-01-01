Greenflex - Stone

Astorflex

Story

An eco-friendly Desert boot, handmade in Italy

The Greenflex Desert boot is one of the best kept secrets in men's footwear. Handmade in Northern Italy by a family that's been making boots for six generations, these boots are eco-friendly, handsome as hell, and represent the best value on the market. It all starts with premium European leather that's aged for 30 days in an all-natural mixture of water, oak bark, and powdered mimosa. The leather is then softened with all-natural ingredients to produce a suede leather that is supple and environmentally friendly. The boot is then finished with 100% natural rubber soles that feel like walking on a cloud. We love these boots and think you will too.

Features

  • Desert boot chukka style favored by WWII desert soldiers and icons like Steve McQueen
  • Environmentally responsible construction
  • Soft leather from Europe
  • 100% natural rubber soles feel like walking on a cloud
  • Handmade in Northern Italy by the same family for six generations

Materials

  • Premium leather upper
  • Undyed leather lining
  • Ergonomic footbed
  • 100% natural crepe rubber sole

SIZING

  • US whole sizes only
  • If you are in between sizes, we recommend sizing down
  • Astorflex uses a European sizing system which we've converted to American sizes. See the chart below for original European sizes
US Size European Size
8 41
9 42
10 43
11 44
12 45

