Greenflex - Stone

Story

An eco-friendly Desert boot, handmade in Italy

The Greenflex Desert boot is one of the best kept secrets in men's footwear. Handmade in Northern Italy by a family that's been making boots for six generations, these boots are eco-friendly, handsome as hell, and represent the best value on the market. It all starts with premium European leather that's aged for 30 days in an all-natural mixture of water, oak bark, and powdered mimosa. The leather is then softened with all-natural ingredients to produce a suede leather that is supple and environmentally friendly. The boot is then finished with 100% natural rubber soles that feel like walking on a cloud. We love these boots and think you will too.

Please note this item is excluded from promotional pricing.

Features

Desert boot chukka style favored by WWII desert soldiers and icons like Steve McQueen

Environmentally responsible construction

Soft leather from Europe

100% natural rubber soles feel like walking on a cloud

Handmade in Northern Italy by the same family for six generations

Materials

Premium leather upper

Undyed leather lining

Ergonomic footbed

100% natural crepe rubber sole

SIZING

US whole sizes only

If you are in between sizes, we recommend sizing down

Astorflex uses a European sizing system which we've converted to American sizes. See the chart below for original European sizes