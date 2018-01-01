Greenflex - Stone

Story
An eco-friendly Desert boot, handmade in Italy
The Greenflex Desert boot is one of the best kept secrets in men's footwear. Handmade in Northern Italy by a family that's been making boots for six generations, these boots are eco-friendly, handsome as hell, and represent the best value on the market. It all starts with premium European leather that's aged for 30 days in an all-natural mixture of water, oak bark, and powdered mimosa. The leather is then softened with all-natural ingredients to produce a suede leather that is supple and environmentally friendly. The boot is then finished with 100% natural rubber soles that feel like walking on a cloud. We love these boots and think you will too.
Features
- Desert boot chukka style favored by WWII desert soldiers and icons like Steve McQueen
- Environmentally responsible construction
- Soft leather from Europe
- 100% natural rubber soles feel like walking on a cloud
- Handmade in Northern Italy by the same family for six generations
Materials
- Premium leather upper
- Undyed leather lining
- Ergonomic footbed
- 100% natural crepe rubber sole
SIZING
- US whole sizes only
- If you are in between sizes, we recommend sizing down
- Astorflex uses a European sizing system which we've converted to American sizes. See the chart below for original European sizes
|US Size
|European Size
|8
|41
|9
|42
|10
|43
|11
|44
|12
|45
