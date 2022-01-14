Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Man in factory setting constructing shoes
Man in factory setting constructing shoes
Variety of leather shoes on background
Variety of leather shoes on background
Leather boots worn by model
Leather boots worn by model
Artistic image of shoes with abstract objects
Artistic image of shoes with abstract objects
Man in factory setting constructing shoes
Man in factory setting constructing shoes
Variety of leather shoes on background
Variety of leather shoes on background

Stumbling across Astorflex footwear led to a moment of disbelief here at Huckberry: a collection of stylish, classic shoes with high-end Italian construction, made from healthy, eco-friendly leather and natural rubber—for not much more than a C-note? Surely there had to be a catch. A closer look revealed that not only was the value exceptional, the comfort was astounding too. This is the kind of magic that happens when a proud family has been in the shoemaking business since the late 1800’s. Simple, natural, comfortable magic.

Over the years, our friendship with Astorflex has evolved into a fruitful collaboration—from visiting their Northern Italian workshop and eating lunch across the street at their family-owned restaurant, to teaming up on rare and exclusive styles. From premium suede desert boots to everyday leather chukkas, each custom style built just for this shop is handbuilt to Astorflex’s legendary standards. Bellissimo!

  • Exclusive
Greenflex - Exclusive

Astorflex

Greenflex - Exclusive$195.00
  • Exclusive
Greenflex - Exclusive

Astorflex

Greenflex - Exclusive$195.00
Greenflex

Astorflex

Greenflex$195.00
Greenflex

Astorflex

Greenflex$195.00
  • Exclusive
Greenflex - Exclusive

Astorflex

Greenflex - Exclusive$195.00
Greenflex

Astorflex

Greenflex$195.00
  • Exclusive
Bitflex - Exclusive

Astorflex

Bitflex - Exclusive$215.00
  • Exclusive
Bitflex - Exclusive

Astorflex

Bitflex - Exclusive$215.00
  • Exclusive
Bitflex - Exclusive

Astorflex

Bitflex - Exclusive$215.00
Bitflex

Astorflex

Bitflex$215.00
Bitflex

Astorflex

Bitflex$215.00
  • Exclusive
Bitflex

Astorflex

Bitflex$215.00
Bitflex

Astorflex

Bitflex$215.00
  • Exclusive
Bitflex

Astorflex

Bitflex$126.98 $195.00
  • Exclusive
Bootflex

Astorflex

Bootflex$150.98 $215.00
Ettoflex

Astorflex

Ettoflex$125.98 $180.00
  • Exclusive
Patnoflex

Astorflex

Patnoflex$195.00
  • Exclusive
Patnoflex

Astorflex

Patnoflex$195.00
  • Exclusive
Patnoflex Travel

Astorflex

Patnoflex Travel$190.00
  • Exclusive
Patnoflex Travel

Astorflex

Patnoflex Travel$190.00
  • Exclusive
Patnoflex

Astorflex

Patnoflex$195.00
Boatflex

Astorflex

Boatflex$120.98 $220.00
Boatflex

Astorflex

Boatflex$164.98 $220.00
Sandflex

Astorflex

Sandflex$100.98 $155.00
  • Exclusive
Sandflex

Astorflex

Sandflex$100.98 $155.00
  • Exclusive
Sandflex

Astorflex

Sandflex$84.98 $155.00
Softflex

Astorflex

Softflex$129.98 $185.00
Softflex

Astorflex

Softflex$101.98 $185.00
  • Exclusive
Midflex

Astorflex

Midflex$128.98 $198.00
  • Exclusive
Rolflex

Astorflex

Rolflex$119.98 $185.00
  • Exclusive
Wakeflex (Patnoflex Casual)

Astorflex

Wakeflex (Patnoflex Casual)$70.98 $165.00
  • Exclusive
Evoflex

Astorflex

Evoflex$81.98 $165.00
  • Exclusive
Evoflex

Astorflex

Evoflex$81.98 $165.00
  • Exclusive
Sandflex

Astorflex

Sandflex$67.98 $150.00
  • Exclusive
Kamuflex

Astorflex

Kamuflex$119.98 $150.00
  • Exclusive
Greenflex Rough

Astorflex

Greenflex Rough$113.98 $175.00
  • Exclusive
Greenflex - Exclusive (Rubber Sole)

Astorflex

Greenflex - Exclusive (Rubber Sole)$104.98 $175.00
  • Exclusive
Bitflex

Astorflex

Bitflex$126.98 $195.00
Bitflex

Astorflex

Bitflex$119.98 $185.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon