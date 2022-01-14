Stumbling across Astorflex footwear led to a moment of disbelief here at Huckberry: a collection of stylish, classic shoes with high-end Italian construction, made from healthy, eco-friendly leather and natural rubber—for not much more than a C-note? Surely there had to be a catch. A closer look revealed that not only was the value exceptional, the comfort was astounding too. This is the kind of magic that happens when a proud family has been in the shoemaking business since the late 1800’s. Simple, natural, comfortable magic.

Over the years, our friendship with Astorflex has evolved into a fruitful collaboration—from visiting their Northern Italian workshop and eating lunch across the street at their family-owned restaurant, to teaming up on rare and exclusive styles. From premium suede desert boots to everyday leather chukkas, each custom style built just for this shop is handbuilt to Astorflex’s legendary standards. Bellissimo!