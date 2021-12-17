When you start wearing Asportuguesas, they’re definitely going to earn a couple double-takes. But that’s exactly why we like them. Sitting comfortably between your wool slippers, the cork-soled slip-ons you thoroughly molded to your feet last summer, and the trainers by your door—they’re some of the most versatile shoes we’ve seen all year. Their innovation goes beyond their sharp designs to a sustainable, carbon-footprint-negative manufacturing process that relies on natural rubber and antimicrobial wool. Plus, the comfy cork in the soles is harvested by hand from live trees in Portugal, and completely regenerates every nine years. They’ll graduate to old favorites soon after you first slip them on. But when it comes to how they’re made and how much you’ll want to wear them—they’re definitely ahead of the pack.