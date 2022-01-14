“There’s no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing.” —Alfred Wainwright



Hailing from Minnesota, aka “The North,” Askov Finlayson have outdoor adventure in their blood. They know that while it might take a little more gear and elbow grease, no on-demand entertainment can compare to a well-built lakeside bonfire or hard-fought game of pond hockey. Their environmentally dedicated crew is back on Huckberry this winter with an old standby: The Explorer Pant. Made stateside with a heavy-duty Japanese canvas, they're the perfect pant for any adventure—not to mention a tailored cut that cleans up pretty darn nice. Askov Finlayson's biggest ambition (besides making rock-solid adventure gear) is preserving the beauty of their hometown’s natural environment with a mission they call “Keep The North Cold.” Simply put, they donate 110% of their carbon costs to environmental causes — their own way of leaving the wilderness in better shape than they found it.