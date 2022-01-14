Fair warning: The editor writing this has been healthily obsessed with ASICS for over 15 years—and as a former D1-athlete and pro-runner, became a diehard fan of their injury-defying, high-performance designs. Preferential words ahead.





Anima Sana In Corpore Sano. No, we’re not quoting the silver-bearded Gandalf. It’s a Latin phrase that means “a sound mind in a sound body” and the wise words behind the legendary Japanese running brand ASICS. Breaking onto the footwear scene back in the 1940s, their sneaker-obsessed founder, Kihachiro Onitsuka, hoped to bring a fresh, innovative take to a predominantly Western footwear industry. So he collaborated with coaches, athletes, and scientists from the Research Institute of Sports Science in Kobe, Japan, to engineer some of the highest performing trainers the world had ever seen. Almost 80 years later, and they’re still churning out top-of-the-line footwear, worn by world-class athletes and style icons alike.