There’s a saying campers love to throw around in the outdoors, “leave no trace”. This planet-appreciating philosophy usually ends when you leave the trail, but what if you tried to apply it to garment making? Therein lies Arvin Goods: the sock brand dedicated to leaving as little of an imprint as humanly possible. From using only recycled fabrics to incorporating a clean manufacturing process that uses almost zero water, they’re leading the charge for sustainable business practices. While this eco-friendly ethos was imperative, Arvin knew their basics had to be just as comfy and well-designed as the competition who use old-hat techniques. Needless to say, they had it dialed-in from the jump as every pair of their socks is just as comfy from the first time you pull them on to the hundredth wear.