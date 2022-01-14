Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Arvin Goods

Arvin Goods

There’s a saying campers love to throw around in the outdoors, “leave no trace”. This planet-appreciating philosophy usually ends when you leave the trail, but what if you tried to apply it to garment making? Therein lies Arvin Goods: the sock brand dedicated to leaving as little of an imprint as humanly possible. From using only recycled fabrics to incorporating a clean manufacturing process that uses almost zero water, they’re leading the charge for sustainable business practices. While this eco-friendly ethos was imperative, Arvin knew their basics had to be just as comfy and well-designed as the competition who use old-hat techniques. Needless to say, they had it dialed-in from the jump as every pair of their socks is just as comfy from the first time you pull them on to the hundredth wear.

Classic Rib Knit Beanie

Arvin Goods

Classic Rib Knit Beanie$16.98 $30.00
Classic Tight Knit Beanie

Arvin Goods

Classic Tight Knit Beanie$19.98 $30.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon