A well-worn pair of jeans, a crisp white pocket tee, a well-tailored suit—some pieces are just so damn good that they deserve a place in every man’s closet, no matter his taste. We don’t say this often, but it’s high time a new member joined the club, and our closets. All hail the Breton Shirt. Popularized by cultural touchstones as diverse as Pablo Picasso, Mick Jagger, and James Dean over the last 100 years, the Breton’s history goes back to 1858, when it became the official uniform of French navy in Brittany. That's also when its classic features were written into law: precisely 21 stripes to represent Napoleon’s 21 maritime victories, and one color per town to help identify sailors that went overboard. Today, authentic Breton’s come from just one place, Armor-Lux in France, who’ve been crafting them in the 1000 year-old town near the rocky coast since 1938.

