Before most of us were barely even a thought in our parents’ heads, British rockers were zipping between cafe hangouts and ripping down the newly built highways of the 1950s, pushing the needle to 100 and racing to rockabilly. Ride of choice? The cafe racer. Armogan’s newest line of chronographs evokes the speed and minimalism of the storied bikes and their pilots who, legend has it, would throw a rockabilly song on the jukebox and race each other down the highway and back before the song ended. Armogan’s Regalia Chronograph has a classic two-register dial and a stopwatch function in case, ya know, you ever need to time your bud on the quarter mile. The watch’s leather straps, echoing the design of the handlebar grips found on precision-built motorcycles, feature contrast stitching and develop a battle-hardened patina over time. We’ve been dreaming about this new collection since they gave us a preview a few months ago, and we’re proud to feature an exclusive colorway of the Regalia Chronograph that we think embodies the minimalist design and built-for-speed ethos of one of the most iconic moto cultures in the world.