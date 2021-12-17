Arkk is an upstart brand out of Copenhagen taking trainers comfortable enough to run a 5k in, and carefully trimming away the attention-hungry logos and neons that relegate most technical sneakers to the gym. What you’re left with is a pair of kicks that’ll hold up just well 5 months from now as 5 years from now.





If you’re familiar with Copenhagen, it’s not hard to see where Arkk’s tight-knit duo of designers picked up their ideas (the city’s been a design hotbed since the Mid-century Modern era). Our newest pair, the Uniklass Suede, takes classic ‘80s tennis shoe design and gives it a full 2020 edit—with a comfortable suede upper and supportive lightweight sole. We’re also bringing in new colors of past hits like the Lyron Mesh, so there’s plenty of kicks to go around for the new year.