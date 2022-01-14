Sir Edmund Hillary’s climbing pack, your grandfather’s army duffel, and a gamekeeper’s rain jacket all have one thing in common. They’re made of waxed canvas, and they’re probably still just as good as they were as the day they were built. The Archival Clothing collection recalls a time when bags were built with foremost utility in mind — in this case, using waxed canvas which repels dirt or moisture, and wears-in as it ages. Our favorites like the roll-top backpack are completely weatherproof, and full of thoughtful details like solid brass rings (sourced here in the US!) and a Horween leather lash point for strapping down a moto helmet or jacket. Best of all, Archival Clothing is dedicated to keeping all of their goods 100% USA-made, without exception, right down to the packaging.