Put simply, Archiv-e is pretty much everything we’ve ever wanted from wall art. Supremely affordable, yet beautiful, museum-quality prints that arrive on our doorstep pre-framed, matted and ready to hang. Sold? Great – us too. Now dig this – Archiv-e’s print selections are sublime, largely depicting the stuff that really gets us excited – the mountains, plains, and people of the Wild West, all rendered in sharp contrasts and warm tones that are sure to inspire a little wanderlust every time you wander through the room. We recently took an opportunity to curate a selection of our favorite Archiv-e prints from noted photographers like Carleton Watkins, whose striking images of the Yosemite Valley introduced its beauty to the general public and inspired Lincoln to protect it for eternity, and Jeff Johnson, one of Yosemite’s more recent (but no less accomplished) documentarians. Also featured are Edward Curtis’ historic images of Native Americans, Dorothea Lange’s documentary work during the Great Depression, and Arthur Rothstein’s cowboy photos. Hopefully, you’ll also be as pleased as we were to discover a range of sizes that’ll accommodate any budget, and damn-near any vacant wall in your living space that’s thirsty for a little inspiration.





Read more about Archiv-e here.