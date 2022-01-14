"Yosemite Valley, to me, is always a sunrise, a glitter of green and golden wonder in a vast edifice of stone and space" — John Muir





As it turns out, we’ve got a lot in common with our long-time friends over at Arcade Belts. Our HQs are both located in Northern California, we both spend a majority of our weekends sleeping outside, and we’re both thoroughly obsessed with Yosemite. The towering granite walls, the sweeping valley views, the routes to be climbed — the Sierra landmark gives us so much inspiration, we decided it was time to give back. So we teamed up with Arcade Belts on an exclusive capsule collection, taking their best-selling adventure belts and casting ‘em in a Yosemite Riverbed Green colorway. 10% of the revenue from each belt goes to Friends of Yosemite Search and Rescue (or YOSAR) — the helicopter pilots deployed in Half Dome rescue missions and on-call climbers saving lives. For over 50 years, they’ve been the behind-the-scenes stewards protecting the people we love in the public land we often call home. So next time you strap into one of these adventure-ready belts, you’re actually helpin’ someone else stay safe on their own adventure.