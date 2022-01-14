Search Icon

You may only know Arc’teryx from their pristine final products—but in our opinion, it’s all the hard work and experimentation behind the scenes that deserve an even bigger shoutout. From their homebase in Vancouver, every new jacket goes through a training regimen rivaled by the montage in Rocky IV—where it’s brought to the breaking point, refined, and refined again between rounds of high-tech lab testing and punishing field trials in Arc’teryx’s backyard, the British Columbian Coast Mountains. The end result is famously clean and functional outerwear that pushes the outdoor industry to new heights with every iteration. Seriously, GORE-TEX jackets would not be as lightweight and durable as they are today without the work these guys put in. Our picks from Arc’teryx are jackets and fleeces we’d feel comfortable wearing every day. Simply put, they’re as indestructible as mountaineering gear but also look put-together on your train ride into the office.

