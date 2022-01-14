If you lived through the early 2000s, owned a pair of duct-taped sneakers, and spent an inordinate amount of time playing 1080° on your N64—chances are, you’ve heard of Arbor. The esteemed purveyors of all things skate/snow made a name for themselves during the late ‘90s, building high performance snowboards and skateboards from sustainable materials like wood and bamboo.





For the past couple decades, they’ve blown us away with their handsome, eco-friendly designs in the board realm. So this season, we were stoked to see them build out their first-ever footwear collection using the same earth-friendly principles. Inspired by the laidback Southern California skate scene, all of their sneakers and slip-ons are designed around two main principles: durability and sustainability. Using hormone-free leather, recycled materials, and low-emission factories, each shoe is built to last a lot longer than just a couple seasons.