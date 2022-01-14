It’s awfully rare to discover a brand that so perfectly and effortlessly balances advocacy with a truly great product. But Apolis is a rare breed, and inherently one of those brands doing exactly that. A perfect testament to the brand’s prowess is the fact that the crew here at Huckberry HQ practically lives in our Apolis Chore Coats. Crafted in Los Angeles with a rugged construction and classic workwear detailing, this style makes for a can’t-lose layer that pairs with about just about anything in your closet. So when the opportunity to collab with the team at Apolis on our own exclusive version we went with an “if it ain’t broke” approach, keeping the jacket we love mostly the same except this time it’s built from North Carolina’s legendary Cone Mills denim — the holy grail of heritage fabrics. We are pumped. And if you see us anytime between now and, say, April, chances are, this coat will be on our backs.