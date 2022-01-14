Search Icon

On May 20th, 1927, a relatively-unknown American aviator named Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field in New York with his sights set on Paris and the Orteig prize – $25,000 to the first person to cross the Atlantic. The rest is, as they say, history. In more recent history, Antoine Arnaud's inaugural Indiegogo campaign doubled the amount of the Orteig prize to fund the flight of a new line of pilot watches. Inspired by Lindbergh's pioneering spirit and the needs of discerning aviators, the handsome Antoine Arnaud collection features cockpit-legible dials, Japanese chronograph movements, and a price point that leaves plenty of room for pilot lessons. We flew a batch of these beauts across the Atlantic on the Spirit of UPS, and are pleased to offer them to you in our curated watch collection.

Bummer. No products are currently available from Antoine Arnaud

Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:

