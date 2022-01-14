Imagine if Lamborghini’s supercars, Ford’s trucks, and Bentley’s luxury vehicles were all made by a single auto-maker. Menswear writers Moti Ankari and Marcel Floruss set out to build a footwear brand with that very type of wild ambition — a premium shoe for every occasion, masterfully-crafted from a single producer. Each style is designed to correspond to its ideal day of the week, making it easy to imagine fitting right into your wardrobe. Their Derby styles are a perfect example of the classic dress shoe. The Chelsea boot they’ve whipped up in box calf leather lends a touch of luxury to the rocker staple. Their double monkstrap shoe is fit for Jay Gatsby while their loafers offer low-key comfort. And to top it all off, they craft each style from the finest leathers Spain and Italy have to offer. So while they may be newcomers, Ankari Floruss have stomped onto the scene and into our closets for good.