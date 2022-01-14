Long before fast fashion and trendy short-lived styles were a thing, clothes were built with purpose. Garments were carefully crafted from hardy materials, and built to last more than just a few seasons. The British Columbia-based designers over at Anián have harnessed that heritage quality, building out a line of well-made, simple staples designed to last a lifetime. In their mission to lessen the impact of fast fashion, they primarily use recycled natural fibers—last year alone they removed over 60,000 lbs of post-consumer textile waste, reusing it in their signature wool shirt, the Modern Melton. Classic styles, durable materials, and sustainable manufacturing? We’re in.
