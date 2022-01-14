Much like the red telephone box, the Mini Cooper, and the Burberry trench coat, Anglepoise’s Lamps has reached icon status in the realm of British design. Invented in 1931 by a car designer in search of a super flexible lighting solution for his workspace, the lamp won an adoring fan base early on thanks to its perfectly balanced weight and strikingly modern looks.





Fast forward through decades of Anglepoise lamps dotting the impeccably decorated homes and offices of creative types around the world, to 2003—the year industrial design titan Kenneth Grange took the helm of Anglepoise as its Design Director. Grange’s body of work is largely credited with modernizing Britain through his prolific output of iconic designs, including the InterCity 125 train, the Royal Mail postbox, and the latest London BlackTaxi. These contributions to the UK’s culture ultimately led to Sir Kenneth Grange’s knighthood—not a shabby conversation starter. So if you’re looking to bring a piece of history into your home, the 90 Mini Mini desk lamp was designed as an easy entry point for anyone looking to brighten up their space.