These new portable stoves from Anevay have got us dreaming up road trips to remote places with a few friends, a few beers, and a whole mess of ridiculously good food. And this dream life is more achievable than it sounds. See, with Anevay's Horizon rocket stove, just a handful of kindling is all the fuel needed for a roaring fire from its compact design. But if you've graduated from "S'mores Master" to "Bobby Flay Rival", reach for the Frontier. This stove's earned a cult following with a cooking surface eight times more efficient than a campfire and an effortlessly portable, collapsible design. There's more than meets the eye with these stoves, too — the Frontier series was originally designed for humanitarian aid missions, so its design can be outfitted to warm the yurts, tents, and tiny dwellings of serious adventurers. But have no fear. It's just as perfect right in your own backyard.